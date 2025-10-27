Lee Kwang Soo Exudes Chilling Power As Doh Kyung Soo’s Ruthless VIP Client In “The Manipulated”

Disney+ original series “The Manipulated” has unveiled new stills of Lee Kwang Soo in character!

“The Manipulated” follows Tae Joong (Ji Chang Wook), an ordinary man whose life is turned upside down when he is wrongfully imprisoned for a heinous crime. Upon discovering that everything was orchestrated by Yo Han (Doh Kyung Soo), he sets out on a journey of revenge.

Lee Kwang Soo takes on the role of Baek Do Kyung, one of Yo Han’s VIP clients who holds both power and wealth—and a key to the case that entangles Tae Joong.

The newly released stills capture Baek Do Kyung’s multifaceted nature—from his composed and confident demeanor as the son of an influential lawmaker to a chilling smirk that hints at underlying madness.

Regarding his character, Lee Kwang Soo shared, “I wanted him to look like someone who makes you uncomfortable just by looking at him. I tried my best to make the character feel unsettling to viewers.”

Director Park Shin Woo praised his performance, saying, “Lee Kwang Soo portrayed Do Kyung in a way that makes it impossible to imagine anyone else playing him,” while writer Oh Sang Ho added, “Lee Kwang Soo is the hidden gem of ‘The Manipulated.’ He has the rare ability to make even ordinary lines feel extraordinary.”

“The Manipulated” will premiere with its first four episodes on November 5, followed by two new episodes each week for a total of 12 episodes.

