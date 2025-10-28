Ji Chang Wook, Doh Kyung Soo, Lee Kwang Soo, And More Caught In A Gripping Web Of Vengeance In New Drama “The Manipulated”

Disney+ original series “The Manipulated” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“The Manipulated” follows Tae Joong (Ji Chang Wook), an ordinary man whose life is turned upside down when he is wrongfully imprisoned for a heinous crime. Upon discovering that everything was orchestrated by Yo Han (Doh Kyung Soo), he sets out on a journey of revenge.

The stills highlight the fierce determination of each character as they chase their own goals in an intense story of revenge. First, Tae Joong is seen in a prison uniform, his face wounded, as he stares at someone. Once an ordinary man, his eyes and demeanor have completely changed since choosing the path of revenge, teasing for the retribution to come.

In contrast, Yo Han is seen dressed in a black suit and aiming a gun with a crazed facial expression.

Adding to the intrigue, the stills also show Noh Yong Sik (Kim Jong Soo) and Noh Eun Bi (Jo Yoon Soo), who stand firmly by Tae Joong’s side as his allies.

Baek Do Kyung (Lee Kwang Soo), who captures attention with his bold outfit and commanding presence, builds tension as he is seen speaking intently on the phone, teasing how he will shape the story’s unfolding events.

Tae Joong, sitting face-to-face with Yeo Deok Su (Yang Dong Geun), the dominant figure in the prison, gazes at him without any intention to back down even an inch in a tense standoff, hinting at the difficult situation he faces.

Yo Han, seen threatening someone with an intimidating demeanor, reveals his ruthless nature, showing he will do anything to execute his plans.

“The Manipulated” will premiere with its first four episodes on November 5 followed by two new episodes each week for a total of 12 episodes.

