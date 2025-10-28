"Shin's Project" Ratings Hit New All-Time High
tvN’s “Shin’s Project” is heading toward its finale amid rising ratings!
According to Nielsen Korea, the second to final episode of “Shin’s Project” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 9.1 percent. This is a 1.0 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 8.1 percent, marking the drama’s highest score yet.
Meanwhile, episode 9 of ENA’s “Ms. Incognito” earned an average nationwide rating of 5.7 percent, seeing a 0.1 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 5.6 percent.
