Watch: Lee Jae Wook Tries To Mend His Broken Past With Choi Sung Eun In “Last Summer” Highlight Teaser

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Last Summer” has dropped a new highlight teaser!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama about a pair of childhood friends who discover the long-buried truth about their first love.

The teaser captures the duplex life of Baek Do Ha (Lee Jae Wook) and Song Ha Kyung (Choi Sung Eun) as they walk a fine line between affection and rivalry.

It begins with their first meeting at the duplex during the summer when they were 12. Ha Kyung shows her strong-willed personality by throwing a pencil at Do Ha and squirting ketchup during a meal. Over the next 15 years, their relationship swings between 99 “wars” and 99 “peace treaties.”

The tone shifts with Do Ha’s narration: “I didn’t know back then that our war would last this long.” Dressed in mourning clothes, Ha Kyung bitterly tells Do Ha never to see her again. When they reunite years later, she says, “Looks like my summer’s going to be just as unlucky this year,” hinting at what tore them apart and how their once warm past turned cold.

Tension grows when Ha Kyung tries to sell the duplex and Do Ha claims ownership. Their dispute escalates into a lawsuit, and when Do Ha recalls their shared memories, Ha Kyung tells him not to force nostalgia on her. Her anger, it turns out, stems from Baek Do Young (also played by Lee Jae Wook), Do Ha’s twin brother with whom she shared those childhood summers.

Do Ha continues his uneasy cohabitation with Ha Kyung, who keeps her distance while holding on to the past. Meanwhile, Do Ha’s lawyer Seo Soo Hyuk (Kim Gun Woo) begins to show interest in Ha Kyung after meeting her as the plaintiff in the case. He eventually tells her, “Let’s date,” hinting at a love triangle among Do Ha, Ha Kyung, and Soo Hyuk.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Last Summer” premieres on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki!

