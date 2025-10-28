Watch: 'Asia’s Prince' Lee Kwang Soo’s Misadventures Begin As He Gets Stranded In Vietnam In “Love Barista”

Lee Kwang Soo’s upcoming romantic comedy film “Love Barista” has unveiled its main poster and trailer!

“Love Barista” follows Kang Joon Woo (Lee Kwang Soo), Asia’s biggest star who finds himself stranded in Vietnam without his manager, passport, or even a single penny.

The newly released poster captures Kang Joon Woo standing alone inside a golden crown, symbolizing his “Asia’s Prince” title, with a bewildered look as he bites into a bánh mì. The tagline, “Asia’s Prince goes missing in a foreign land?!” paired with his comically varied expressions, hints at the chaos and laughter to come.

Once adored across Asia, Joon Woo is now stripped of all his luxuries—no phone, no money, no credit cards, and no passport—thrust into a world where fame means nothing.

The trailer amplifies the comedy as Joon Woo’s impulsive decision to take an overseas trip after a string of frustrations in Korea spirals into a series of laugh-out-loud misfortunes in Vietnam. Far from his glamorous celebrity image, he must now eat, drink, and fight to survive, revealing a more down-to-earth and relatable side of himself.

Adding to the fun are the colorful characters orbiting Joon Woo: his endlessly bickering manager and best friend Jung Han Cheol (Eum Moon Suk), his ambitious rival and rising star Cha Do Hoon (Kang Ha Neul), and acclaimed director Lee Won Seok(Yoo Jae Myung), who injects even more energy into the chaos.

Also joining the fray are Thao (Hoàng Hà), an aspiring barista Joon Woo meets by chance during his solo escape, and CEO Han (Jo Woo Jin), who pulls them into a web of unexpected danger—setting off a chain of wild, unpredictable twists.

Watch the trailer below:

“Love Barista” will hit theaters across Korea on November 19.

