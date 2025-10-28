&TEAM's Korean Debut Album 'Back To Life' Sells Over 1 Million Copies In One Day

&TEAM’s first Korean album is already a “million-seller”!

On October 28, &TEAM made their official Korean debut with the mini album “Back to Life.” (The group’s title track of the same name was pre-released the previous day.)

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “Back to Life” sold an impressive total of 1,139,988 copies on its first day of sales alone, making it &TEAM’s first album ever to surpass 1 million sales according to Hanteo Chart data.

&TEAM’s Japanese single album “Go in Blind” previously became their first to earn a million certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) earlier this year for over 1 million units shipped.

Congratulations to &TEAM on their successful Korean debut!