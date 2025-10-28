NMIXX Achieves Their Highest Ranking Yet On Billboard Global 200 With 'Blue Valentine'

NMIXX is soaring to new heights on the Billboard charts with “Blue Valentine”!

On October 28 local time, Billboard revealed that NMIXX’s new title track “Blue Valentine” had debuted at No. 78 on the Global 200 and No. 43 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, marking their highest rankings to date on both charts.

Notably, “Blue Valentine” broke a personal record that remained unbeaten for over three years on both charts: NMIXX’s previous highest rankings on Billboard’s global charts were both achieved by their debut track “O.O,” which peaked at No. 138 on the Global 200 and No. 71 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart back in 2022.

Meanwhile, NMIXX’s new album “Blue Valentine” entered the Billboard 200 (which ranks the most popular albums in the United States) at No. 177, making it the third chart entry of their career after their 2023 EP “expérgo” (which peaked at No. 122) and their 2024 EP “Fe3O4: BREAK” (No. 171).

“Blue Valentine” also rose to No. 2 in its second week on Billboard’s World Albums chart, in addition to debuting at No. 7 on both the Top Album Sales chart and Top Current Album Sales chart—meaning it was the seventh best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Finally, NMIXX re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 61, marking their fourth overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to NMIXX!