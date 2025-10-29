'Shin's Project' Ends On High Ratings + 'Ms. Incognito' Remains Steady Ahead Of Final Week

tvN’s “Shin’s Project” has successfully wrapped up!

According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “Shin’s Project” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 8.6 percent. This is a 0.5 percent decrease from its previous episode’s personal best score of 9.1 percent.

Meanwhile, episode 10 of ENA’s “Ms. Incognito” achieved an average nationwide rating of 5.1 percent, seeing a 0.6 percent dip from its previous episode’s rating of 5.7 percent.

The next episode of “Ms. Incognito” airs on November 3 at 10 p.m. KST.

