Oh Yeon Seo, Jeon Seong Woo, Na Young Hee, And More Portray Bonds With Lee Jung Jae In New Drama “Nice To Not Meet You”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Nice to Not Meet You” has dropped new stills featuring its supporting cast!

“Nice to Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Im Hyun Joon (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost sight of his original goals, and Wi Jung Shin (Lim Ji Yeon), an award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

The first still shows CEO Hwang (Choi Gwi Hwa), who has worked closely with Im Hyun Joon since his debut and managed much of his acting career, smiling warmly. CEO Hwang is also the only person to whom Im Hyun Joon, loved for his honest and upright image as a detective, reveals his true self. He is a timid yet outspoken character.

Another still highlights the confident aura of world-renowned actress Kwon Se Na (Oh Yeon Seo). Kwon Se Na once coldly turned away from her lover Im Hyun Joon to chase her own success, later rising to fame as a leading figure in the Korean Wave. Her heart begins to waver when Im Hyun Joon suddenly reappears before her, as if by fate.

Jeon Seong Woo plays Park Byung Gi, the writer of the “Good Detective Kang Pil Gu” series. He is the one who cast Im Hyun Joon—then running a small printing shop and dreaming of becoming a dark horse in the Korean film industry—as the beloved detective Kang Pil Gu. Known for his strong convictions, Park Byung Gi refuses to make any compromises in his work. As filming for Season 5 approaches, he clashes with Im Hyun Joon, who firmly rejects continuing to live as Kang Pil Gu.

Kim Jae Chul plays Lee Dae Ho, the half-brother of Lee Jae Hyung (Kim Ji Hun) and chairman of Eunseong Group. Publicly, Lee Dae Ho is a successful entertainment entrepreneur, but he hides a dark side, secretly creating illegal slush funds. Having maintained a secret relationship with Kwon Se Na as both a lover and financial partner, he becomes entangled with other characters in unusual situations.

Original 1970s actresses Sung Ae Sook (Na Young Hee) and Oh Mi Ran (Jeon Soo Kyung) deliver subtle but sharp rivalries in reversed roles. Sung Ae Sook, Im Hyun Joon’s mother, is a retired 1970s beauty icon who has a charming personality. Oh Mi Ran is Lee Jae Hyung’s biological mother and a current actress with the prestige of being part of a wealthy family.

“Nice to Not Meet You” will premiere on November 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

