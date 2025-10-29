Jang Seung Jo Confirmed To Join Lim Ji Yeon And Heo Nam Jun In New Drama

Jang Seung Jo will be starring alongside Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun in SBS’s upcoming drama “Brave New World” (literal title)!

“Brave New World” is a romantic comedy centered on the fiery, love-hate relationship between Shin Seo Ri (Lim Ji Yeon), a wicked woman from the Joseon Dynasty, and Cha Se Gye (Heo Nam Jun), a ruthless modern-day chaebol.

Jang Seung Jo will play Choi Moon Do, the president of Cha Il Construction, a core subsidiary of the powerful Cha Il Group. Choi Moon Do is Cha Se Gye’s fifth cousin—a man burning with ambition. He is not only highly capable but also excels in interpersonal relationships and public image.

Jang Seung Jo impressed viewers with his strong performances in various projects including the dramas “Nothing Uncovered” and “Money Flower.” The actor is also set to appear in the upcoming Netflix series “As You Stood By,” premiering on November 7. Viewers’ attention is now focused on how he will bring his new ambitious character Choi Moon Do to life.

“Brave New World” is slated to premiere in 2026. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Jang Seung Jo in “Nothing Uncovered”:

