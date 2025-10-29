Lee Sun Bin, Kim Young Dae, Jo Aram, And Cast Showcase Genuine Friendship On Set Of “To The Moon”

As “To the Moon” nears its finale, the drama has released new behind-the-scenes photos!

Based on the novel of the same name, MBC’s “To the Moon” tells the story of three women from humble backgrounds who, struggling to live on their salaries alone, turn to cryptocurrency investing.

Just two days before the finale, the production team unveiled a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the filming set. The images capture the cast’s radiant smiles, candid laughter, and genuine chemistry, highlighting the warm and cheerful energy that filled the set.

From Lee Sun Bin’s bright grin as she faces the camera to the cast members sharing lighthearted conversations, the photos alone convey the joyful spirit and strong teamwork that carried through the shoot. The actors’ natural chemistry and vibrant energy also translated seamlessly into the drama’s stories of friendship and romance, enhancing the show’s emotional depth and quality.

Spoilers

In the final episode, Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin), Kang Eun Sang (Ra Mi Ran), and Kim Ji Song (Jo Aram) each take steps toward a new beginning in their lives. Standing at a crossroads, the trio faces an important decision on when to sell their coins. Meanwhile, Da Hae and Ham Ji Woo (Kim Young Dae) choose to part ways temporarily to pursue their individual dreams, raising curiosity about how their romance will conclude.

All eyes are on the finale of “To the Moon” to see how the story of these three women will end.

The final episode of the drama will air on October 31 at 9:40 p.m. KST, 10 minutes earlier than usual.

In the meantime, watch Lee Sun Bin in her drama “Boyhood” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Kim Young Dae in “Perfect Family” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)