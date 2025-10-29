TWICE's 'THIS IS FOR' Becomes 1st K-Pop Album Of 2025 To Spend 15 Weeks On Billboard 200

TWICE continues to prove their stability on the U.S. charts!

On October 28 local time, Billboard revealed that TWICE’s full-length album “THIS IS FOR” was now spending its 15th consecutive week on the Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. For the week ending on November 1, “THIS IS FOR” remained on the chart at No. 166.

In addition to extending its own record as TWICE’s longest-charting album on the Billboard 200, “THIS IS FOR” is also the first album released by a K-pop group in 2025 to chart for 15 weeks.

Outside of the Billboard 200, “THIS IS FOR” stayed strong at No. 24 on Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 29 on the Top Album Sales chart this week. Meanwhile, TWICE’s special album “TEN: The Story Goes On” took No. 9 on the Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 10 on the Top Album Sales chart.

Finally, TWICE climbed back up to No. 32 on Billboard’s Artist 100 this week, making them the first female K-pop artist ever to spend 65 weeks on the chart.

Congratulations to TWICE!