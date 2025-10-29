NEXZ Smashes Their 1st-Week Sales Record In Less Than 3 Days With 'Beat-Boxer'

NEXZ’s latest comeback is off to a promising start!

On October 27, the rookie boy group from JYP Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment Japan returned with their new mini album “Beat-Boxer” and its title track of the same name.

According to Hanteo Chart, by the end of October 29, “Beat-Boxer” had already sold an impressive total of 329,896 copies. Within just three days of its release, the mini album has already managed to break NEXZ’s previous first-week sales record of 239,443 set by their previous mini album “O-RLY?” earlier this year.

With four days still left to go until the end of the week, it remains to be seen just how much higher NEXZ’s record will climb by the end of November 2.

Congratulations to NEXZ!