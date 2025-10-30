"BOYS II PLANET" Announces Contestant Lineup And Details For Spin-Off "PLANET C : HOME RACE"
“BOYS II PLANET” is gearing up to launch its spin-off program “PLANET C : HOME RACE”!
“PLANET C : HOME RACE” will feature 18 contestants from PLANET C on “BOYS II PLANET” who did not make it to the final group. They will be aiming for another chance to make their debut with the support of Planet Makers, who will determine the missions, killing parts, choreography, and more by voting with Boost Energy on the Mnet Plus app.
The following 18 contestants will be participating in “PLANET C : HOME RACE”:
Chen Bo Wen
Born: February 1, 2008
Agency: Individual
Chen Zi Shuo
Born: February 14, 2003
Agency: Individual
Chrisen Yang
Born: December 29, 2004
Agency: RYCE Entertainment
Dang Hong Hai
Born: October 26, 2003
Agency: Dongyo Entertainment
Fan Zhe Yi
Born: January 22, 2006
Agency: Individual
Hu Han Wen
Born: December 19, 2000
Agency: Individual
Jia Han Yu
Born: May 20, 2004
Agency: NCC Entertainment
Ko Ming Chieh
Born: September 11, 2007
Agency: WAKEONE
Li Zi Hao
Born: October 22, 2004
Agency: NCC Entertainment
Lim Jack
Born: March 3, 2006
Agency: Individual
Ngan Chau Yuet
Born: October 13, 2002
Agency: Individual
Sun Heng Yu
Born: June 22, 2001
Agency: Individual
Wong Sik Hei
Born: January 8, 2009
Agency: YSGROUP
Xie Bing Hua
Born: April 3, 2002
Agency: RND Company
Xue Su Ren
Born: November 9, 2004
Agency: Individual
Yi Chen
Born: September 24, 1998
Agency: WAKEONE
Zhang Shun Yu
Born: March 25, 2010
Agency: Dragon Team Film and Television Culture
Zhao Guang Xu
Born: November 3, 2003
Agency: IX Entertainment
“PLANET C : HOME RACE” is a four-episode program that will premiere on December 6 via the Mnet Plus app, releasing a new episode every Saturday at 9 p.m. KST.
