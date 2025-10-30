'BOYS II PLANET' Announces Contestant Lineup And Details For Spin-Off 'PLANET C : HOME RACE'

“BOYS II PLANET” is gearing up to launch its spin-off program “PLANET C : HOME RACE”!

“PLANET C : HOME RACE” will feature 18 contestants from PLANET C on “BOYS II PLANET” who did not make it to the final group. They will be aiming for another chance to make their debut with the support of Planet Makers, who will determine the missions, killing parts, choreography, and more by voting with Boost Energy on the Mnet Plus app.

The following 18 contestants will be participating in “PLANET C : HOME RACE”:

Chen Bo Wen

Born: February 1, 2008

Agency: Individual

Chen Zi Shuo

Born: February 14, 2003

Agency: Individual

Chrisen Yang

Born: December 29, 2004

Agency: RYCE Entertainment

Dang Hong Hai

Born: October 26, 2003

Agency: Dongyo Entertainment

Fan Zhe Yi

Born: January 22, 2006

Agency: Individual

Hu Han Wen

Born: December 19, 2000

Agency: Individual

Jia Han Yu

Born: May 20, 2004

Agency: NCC Entertainment

Ko Ming Chieh

Born: September 11, 2007

Agency: WAKEONE

Li Zi Hao

Born: October 22, 2004

Agency: NCC Entertainment

Lim Jack

Born: March 3, 2006

Agency: Individual

Ngan Chau Yuet

Born: October 13, 2002

Agency: Individual

Sun Heng Yu

Born: June 22, 2001

Agency: Individual

Wong Sik Hei

Born: January 8, 2009

Agency: YSGROUP

Xie Bing Hua

Born: April 3, 2002

Agency: RND Company

Xue Su Ren

Born: November 9, 2004

Agency: Individual

Yi Chen

Born: September 24, 1998

Agency: WAKEONE

Zhang Shun Yu

Born: March 25, 2010

Agency: Dragon Team Film and Television Culture

Zhao Guang Xu

Born: November 3, 2003

Agency: IX Entertainment

“PLANET C : HOME RACE” is a four-episode program that will premiere on December 6 via the Mnet Plus app, releasing a new episode every Saturday at 9 p.m. KST.

