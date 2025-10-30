'First Lady' Enjoys Boost In Ratings Ahead Of Finale

MBN’s “First Lady” continues to rise ahead of its finale!

According to Nielsen Korea, the second to final episode of “First Lady” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 1.9 percent. This is a 0.2 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 1.7 percent.

“First Lady” tells the shocking story of a president-elect who suddenly demands a divorce from his wife 67 days before his inauguration. Eugene stars as Cha Soo Yeon, a kingmaker who is about to become the first lady when her husband Hyun Min Chul (Ji Hyun Woo), who has just been elected president, turns her world upside down by asking for a divorce.

The final episode of “First Lady” airs on October 30 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

Until then, catch up on the drama on Viki below:

