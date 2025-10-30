ADOR Releases Statement On Court Decision Regarding NewJeans

ADOR has released an official statement following their court victory in the exclusive contract validity lawsuit against NewJeans.

On October 30, ADOR shared their stance regarding the decision handed down by the Seoul Central District Court’s 41st Civil Division, which ruled in favor of ADOR in the lawsuit to confirm the validity of their exclusive contracts with NewJeans.

Read ADOR’s full statement below:

Today, the court ruled that the exclusive contracts between our company and our artists NewJeans remain valid in the exclusive contract validity lawsuit.

The court determined that our company did not violate any obligations as a management agency and that any attempt to break away from the exclusive contracts by citing a breakdown in trust should not be permitted.

We are deeply grateful for the court’s decision.

Since the artists claimed termination of the exclusive contracts in November last year, we have been watching the series of processes—the main lawsuit to confirm the validity of the exclusive contracts, the injunction application to prevent confusion until the main judgment is issued, the court’s decision to grant the injunction, the artists’ immediate appeal, and the decision to dismiss it—with a heavy heart and have responded carefully throughout.

For nearly a year, the court has consistently ruled in multiple related cases that our company holds the position of management agency under the exclusive contracts and that the artists are to carry out entertainment activities with us.

We sincerely hope that today’s result, which once again affirms the same conclusion after a long period of examining various claims and facts, will serve as an opportunity for the artists to calmly reconsider this matter.

We, too, will once again reaffirm our role and responsibilities as a management agency under the exclusive contracts. As stated during the trial, we have completed preparations for future activities including the release of a full-length album and are ready to proceed. Through discussions with the artists, we will do our utmost to return to fans as soon as possible.