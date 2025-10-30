Kim Yo Han Sends Hwang Bo Reum Byeol’s Love Life Into Error Mode In “The 4th Love Revolution”

“The 4th Love Revolution” has unveiled its main poster featuring Kim Yo Han and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol!

“The 4th Love Revolution” is a romantic comedy that tells the chaotic love story of Kang Min Hak (Kim Yo Han), an influencer and model who boasts over 1 million followers, and Ju Yeon San (Hwang Bo Reum Byeol), an engineering student who excels academically but struggles with romance.

Ju Yeon San, who’s never dated in her life, unexpectedly becomes entangled with Kang Min Hak after a random and nonsensical department merger. While the previous teaser sparked curiosity with its theme of “romantic errors” born from this illogical situation, the newly revealed poster heightens anticipation for the pair’s unpredictable chemistry.

The poster captures a heart-fluttering moment between the two leads standing inches apart, with Ju Yeon San clutching a shattered laptop in front of Kang Min Hak. Her sulky expression, caught between a cabinet and Kang Min Hak, hints at an unexpected “relationship error” in the making.

In contrast to Ju Yeon San’s guarded demeanor, Kang Min Hak’s innocent and bright smile adds an intriguing twist. The accompanying “ERROR” pop-up and tagline—“An error code has appeared in my perfectly logical life”—tease a delightful clash between two polar opposites whose lives are about to collide in the most unexpected way.

Kim Yo Han takes on the role of Kang Min Hak, a popular celebrity who rose to fame through a dating show and is a student from the modeling department with a million followers. Despite his flawless looks and effortless charisma, he’s surprisingly simple-minded—a contradiction that makes him all the more charming.

Hwang Bo Reum Byeol transforms into Ju Yeon San, a former “quiz prodigy” turned computer engineering student who always tops her class. A fast problem solver to the core, she’s logical and efficient—but prone to completely freezing up when even a single “error” occurs. Having never dated and spending her life buried in code, she suddenly finds herself forced to “debug” her own emotions after crossing paths with Kang Min Hak.

Marking their reunion after “School 2021,” Kim Yo Han and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol shared their thoughts on working together again. Kim Yo Han commented, “Hwang Bo Reum Byeol is always full of smiles and positive energy, both in our previous project and this one. Our chemistry was great, and it made every scene come together naturally.”

Hwang Bo Reum Byeol added, “Kim Yo Han is an actor with a strong presence who really grounds the set. He always keeps things bright and enjoyable, and I’m so grateful for that. I was happy to reunite with him—it was touching to see how much we’ve both grown since we last worked together.”

“The 4th Love Revolution” premieres on November 13. Watch a teaser here!

Also watch Kim Yo Han and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol in their previous drama “School 2021” on Viki below:

