NCT's Doyoung Makes Heartfelt Donation Ahead Of Military Enlistment

Even with his military enlistment coming up, NCT’s Doyoung found the time to make a generous donation to a meaningful cause!

On October 31, the NGO (non-governmental organization) World Vision announced, “In order to support the dreams of children, Doyoung has donated 100 million won [approximately $70,000] for educational environment improvements.”

Doyoung’s donation will go towards building a school in the village of Bugondo, which is located in Uganda’s Mayuge District. This construction project aims to create a safer and more comfortable educational environment for children who are struggling to continue their studies due to inadequate learning environments. Once the project is completed, approximately 1,000 children are expected to be able to learn in the improved environment.

Doyoung commented, “I’m grateful that as I wrap up my second tour, I’m able to give back even a little bit of the love I received from my fans all over the world. I hope that this new school becomes a starting point for children to develop and pursue their dreams.”

World Vision Korea CEO Cho Myung Hwan remarked, “We’d like to sincerely thank Doyoung for his sincere and heartfelt support for children. Through this educational environment improvement project, we will do our utmost to ensure that many children in the village of Bugondo can continue to learn in an improved environment and pursue their dreams to their hearts’ content.”

Doyoung, who has consistently donated to a wide array of meaningful causes over the years, is currently preparing to enlist as an active-duty soldier on December 8.

