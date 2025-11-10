8 K-Pop Maknaes Who Prove That Talent Has No Age

The maknae is the youngest member of a K-pop group, and you might think that their age could mean that they don’t have the same experience as the older members. These idols prove that the idea couldn’t be more wrong! Age has no impact on talent—they may be the youngest, but these idols are total stars!

NCT DREAM’s Jisung

Believe it or not, this performance is seven years old—meaning that NCT DREAM’s maknae, Jisung, was only 16 years old at the time! Paired with professional dancer Jang Yoonjun for this performance, Jisung shows off his incredible dance capabilities. His adaptability as a performer and his stage presence has only grown since then. He may be the youngest of NCT DREAM, but he is a born talent!

NMIXX’s Kyujin

Recognized not only for her performances on stage but also for her amazing social media dance challenges with other idols, NMIXX’s Kyujin draws attention for a great reason! She stands out in this performance of “DICE” thanks to her bright red hair but also because she leads the group when it comes to complex choreo and dance breaks. She may be the youngest, but she holds her own!

Acknowledged as one of the most talented vocalists of the Fourth Generation, ATEEZ’s maknae Jongho has vocals that make the group’s songs stand out. This solo song shows off just how versatile his voice is—from soft melodies to high notes that will blow your mind! His distinctive sound and ability to transition seamlessly between high and low notes is a demonstration of his talent.

BABYMONSTER’s Chiquita

Chiquita may be the youngest member of BABYMONSTER, but you wouldn’t be able to tell—she blends in with the older members when she should but also stands out on her own! She’s trusted with some of the group’s best point choreographies, as demonstrated in this performance of “FOREVER,” and she often leads dance breaks. She’s never lacking when it comes to talent!

These “Artist of the Month” performances don’t go out to just anybody—it’s a recognition of outstanding dance talent among idols! That means that ENHYPEN’s maknae, Ni-Ki, isn’t just considered top talent in the group. He’s top talent among other idols in the industry, which is saying a lot! His sharp moves and distinct performance style are all the proof you need to see.

There’s a lot to talk about from just this one performance when it comes to Ningning’s vocals. The youngest member of aespa shows off not only the versatility of her voice and her gorgeous sound but also her incredible vocal stamina! This is a pretty long performance for a soloist, and the song only gets harder as it goes. Not anyone can pull off a song like this!

Jungkook is such a respected industry veteran that it’s easy to forget that he’s the youngest member of BTS, but he’s nicknamed the “Golden Maknae” for a reason! This performance shows just how well-rounded of a performer he is, from his smooth vocals to his dance moves to his magnetic stage presence. As a beloved member of BTS or as a soloist, Jungkook shines!

Lisa is such an icon that it hardly seems like she’s BLACKPINK’s maknae—she’s only the youngest by a month, to be fair, but she’s making up for that missed month by contributing a heck of a lot of talent! One of the best female dancers in K-pop, she’s been attracting attention for her skills since debut. She’s not just a performer but a risk-taker and an artist who makes her mark.