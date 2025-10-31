Watch: Kim You Jung Barrels Toward Ruin Alongside Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon, And Lee Yul Eum In 'Dear X' Highlight Teaser

TVING’s upcoming drama “Dear X” has unveiled a suspenseful highlight video ahead of its premiere!

Based on a webtoon, “Dear X” is a new series starring Kim You Jung as Baek Ah Jin, an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using other people. During her ascent to the top, Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

The highlight video released on October 30 opens with the long-buried story of top star Baek Ah Jin, who wears an angel’s mask while hiding a devil’s face. Having come face to face with a shocking death in a childhood marked by parental abuse, she goes on living with her emotions broken. The only savior who has watched over her through those long, hellish years is Yoon Joon Seo (Kim Young Dae). To Baek Ah Jin’s question that seems to test his heart—“How far would you go for me?”—Yoon Joon Seo lays his feelings bare: “Anything—whatever you want.”

Kim Jae Oh (Kim Do Hoon) protects Baek Ah Jin in a way different from Yoon Joon Seo’s. Having lived without even expecting anything from himself, he finds a reason to live—and his purpose changes—when Baek Ah Jin calls him a “useful guy.” So when Baek Ah Jin says, “Do me just one favor,” Kim Jae Oh answers without a moment’s hesitation: “Just say the word—anything. I’ll help you. Use me as much as you want. You’re everything to me.” If Yoon Joon Seo and Kim Jae Oh are Baek Ah Jin’s perfect “allies,” then Lena (Lee Yul Eum) is her perfect “enemy.” Whenever they cross paths as top-star rivals, they lock into a fierce war of nerves.

“Dear X” will premiere its first four episodes on November 6 at 6 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki. Stay tuned!

