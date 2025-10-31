Lee Jae Wook And Choi Sung Eun Reunite After 2 Years As Estranged Friends In “Last Summer”

KBS2’s upcoming drama “Last Summer” has dropped new stills ahead of its premiere tomorrow!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama about a pair of childhood friends who discover the long-buried truth about their first love.

Episodes 1 and 2 will depict how Song Ha Gyeong (Choi Sung Eun), a civil servant in Patan Village’s architecture department, finds her once-peaceful life thrown into disarray when Baek Do Ha (Lee Jae Wook) suddenly returns to Korea after living in the United States. Their story intertwines with that of Seo Su Hyeok (Kim Gun Woo), a lawyer who becomes entangled in their complicated past.

Ha Gyeong’s ordinary day takes an unexpected turn when someone she never thought she’d see again shows up—Do Ha, her childhood friend of 17 years who, due to a certain incident two years ago, became more of a stranger than a friend. His sudden return to Patan Village reignites emotions she thought she had buried long ago.

The newly released stills capture their tense reunion after two years apart—Do Ha greets her with a faint, wistful smile, while Ha Gyeong looks visibly displeased, as if faced with someone she’d rather avoid. Their contrasting expressions heighten the tension, sparking curiosity about why Do Ha has come back and how their broken relationship will shape the story ahead.

Meanwhile, Ha Gyeong ends up in a legal dispute with Do Ha over a property known as the “Peanut House.” This brings her face-to-face with Seo Su Hyeok, Do Ha’s lawyer. From their very first encounter, Ha Gyeong and Su Hyeok already engage in a sharp war of nerves, but things take an intriguing turn when Su Hyeok hints that this isn’t his first time meeting Ha Gyeong, raising questions about their hidden past.

The production team commented, “In Episodes 1 and 2, Ha Gyeong—who longs to leave Patan Village—has her life turned upside down by the unexpected return of Do Ha, the person she drifted apart from two years ago. Please look forward to how their relationship unfolds, as well as the story that develops between Do Ha, Ha Gyeong, and Su Hyeok.”

“Last Summer” premieres on November 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki!

Watch teasers for the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)