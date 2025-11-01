2PM's Taecyeon Pens Heartfelt Letter To Fans After Announcing Marriage

2PM’s Taecyeon has shared a handwritten letter to his fans following the announcement of his upcoming wedding.

On November 1, Taecyeon’s agency 51K announced that Taecyeon would be getting married to his longtime girlfriend next spring.

That same day, Taecyeon posted the following letter on Instagram:

Hello. This is 2PM’s Ok Taecyeon. I wanted to share my news first with my fans, who have always cared for and supported me, before anyone else, which is why I’ve picked up my pen [to write this letter]. It’s already been 19 years since I debuted as a member of 2PM. Starting with the program “Superstar Survival” at the age of 19 up until now, I was able to come this far because you were always with me every step of the way. I felt it was my duty to share my news first with all of you, who have always cherished and supported me. I have promised to spend the rest of my life with one person who has understood and trusted me for a long time. We plan to walk the path of life together while becoming pillars of support for one another in the future. Once again, I would like to sincerely thank everyone who has supported me with an unchanging heart and made it possible for me to become the person I am today. You don’t know how much strength your love and support has given me, to the extent where I can’t fully express it in words alone.

I will continue to do my utmost to repay your love and trust in the future as a member of 2PM, as an actor, and as your Taecyeon. Please take care of your health in this weather, which has suddenly turned cold, and I sincerely thank you for reading this long letter. Sincerely, Ok Taecyeon

Once again, congratulations to Taecyeon and his bride-to-be!

