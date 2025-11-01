U-KISS's Kevin Woo, Hoon, And Kiseop To Reunite As New Unit UX1

U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, Hoon, and Kiseop have officially formed a new unit!

On November 1, the three U-KISS members announced that they would be making a fresh start under the new unit name UX1.

The trio also launched a new official Instagram account for UX1, along with a group logo for their upcoming activities as a unit.

In their announcement video, Kevin Woo—who recently entered the global spotlight after providing the singing voice for Saja Boys’ lead vocalist Mystery Saja in the hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters”—remarks, “We’re so happy to meet all our fans around the world through this new unit. We have lots in store for you guys, so please look forward to our new activities.”

UX1 is currently gearing up to hold concerts in Osaka and Tokyo this December.

Follow UX1 on Instagram here, and check out their new announcement video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UX1 (@ux1_official)

