November Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

November Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Nov 01, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from October 1 to November 1.

Yoo Jae Suk held onto his spot at top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 5,619,807. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “How Do You Play?”, “You Quiz on the Block,” and “Sixth Sense 2,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “talk,” “work hard,” and “advertise.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.38 percent positive reactions.

Jun Hyun Moo rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 2,652,978, marking a 9.92 percent increase in his score since October.

Lee Soo Ji jumped to third place with a brand reputation index of 2,584,401, marking a 57.64 percent rise in her score since last month.

Park Na Rae came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,537,391, marking a 96.86 percent increase in her score since October.

Finally, Kang Ho Dong rounded out the top five for November with a brand reputation index of 2,411,944.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
  2. Jun Hyun Moo
  3. Lee Soo Ji
  4. Park Na Rae
  5. Kang Ho Dong
  6. Kim Jong Kook
  7. Seo Jang Hoon
  8. Kim Jong Min
  9. Cho Sae Ho
  10. Kim Joon Ho
  11. Kim Sook
  12. Shin Dong Yup
  13. Kim Gura
  14. Ahn Jung Hwan
  15. Lee Young Ja
  16. Park Mi Sun
  17. Kim Byung Man
  18. Lee Soo Geun
  19. Defconn
  20. Lee Kyung Kyu
  21. Kim Won Hoon
  22. Jang Do Yeon
  23. SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji Won
  24. Cha Tae Hyun
  25. Yoon Jung Soo
  26. Noh Hong Chul
  27. Jung Hyung Don
  28. Yoon Jong Shin
  29. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  30. Kim Dong Hyun

Watch Yoo Jae Suk in “How Do You Play?” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Jun Hyun Moo’s show “The Manager” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

Ahn Jung Hwan
Cha Tae Hyun
Cho Sae Ho
Defconn
Eun Ji Won
Jang Do Yeon
Jun Hyun Moo
Jung Hyung Don
Kang Ho Dong
Kim Byung Man
Kim Gura
Kim Heechul
Kim Jong Kook
Kim Jong Min
Kim Joon Ho
Kim Sook
Kim Won Hoon
Lee Kyung Kyu
Lee Soo Geun
Lee Soo Ji
Lee Young Ja
Noh Hong Chul
Park Mi Sun
Park Na Rae
SECHSKIES
Seo Jang Hoon
Shin Dong Yup
Super Junior
Yoo Jae Suk
Yoon Jong Shin
Yoon Jung Soo

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read