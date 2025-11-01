November Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from October 1 to November 1.

Yoo Jae Suk held onto his spot at top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 5,619,807. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “How Do You Play?”, “You Quiz on the Block,” and “Sixth Sense 2,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “talk,” “work hard,” and “advertise.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.38 percent positive reactions.

Jun Hyun Moo rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 2,652,978, marking a 9.92 percent increase in his score since October.

Lee Soo Ji jumped to third place with a brand reputation index of 2,584,401, marking a 57.64 percent rise in her score since last month.

Park Na Rae came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,537,391, marking a 96.86 percent increase in her score since October.

Finally, Kang Ho Dong rounded out the top five for November with a brand reputation index of 2,411,944.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Yoo Jae Suk in “How Do You Play?” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Jun Hyun Moo’s show “The Manager” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)