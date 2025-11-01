November Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from October 1 to November 1.
Yoo Jae Suk held onto his spot at top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 5,619,807. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “How Do You Play?”, “You Quiz on the Block,” and “Sixth Sense 2,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “talk,” “work hard,” and “advertise.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.38 percent positive reactions.
Jun Hyun Moo rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 2,652,978, marking a 9.92 percent increase in his score since October.
Lee Soo Ji jumped to third place with a brand reputation index of 2,584,401, marking a 57.64 percent rise in her score since last month.
Park Na Rae came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,537,391, marking a 96.86 percent increase in her score since October.
Finally, Kang Ho Dong rounded out the top five for November with a brand reputation index of 2,411,944.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- Yoo Jae Suk
- Jun Hyun Moo
- Lee Soo Ji
- Park Na Rae
- Kang Ho Dong
- Kim Jong Kook
- Seo Jang Hoon
- Kim Jong Min
- Cho Sae Ho
- Kim Joon Ho
- Kim Sook
- Shin Dong Yup
- Kim Gura
- Ahn Jung Hwan
- Lee Young Ja
- Park Mi Sun
- Kim Byung Man
- Lee Soo Geun
- Defconn
- Lee Kyung Kyu
- Kim Won Hoon
- Jang Do Yeon
- SECHSKIES’s Eun Ji Won
- Cha Tae Hyun
- Yoon Jung Soo
- Noh Hong Chul
- Jung Hyung Don
- Yoon Jong Shin
- Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
- Kim Dong Hyun
Watch Yoo Jae Suk in “How Do You Play?” on Viki below:
And watch Jun Hyun Moo’s show “The Manager” below:
Source (1)