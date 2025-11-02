'Typhoon Family' And 'Would You Marry Me' Earn Their Highest Saturday Ratings Yet As 'Last Summer' Premieres

The weekend drama ratings battle is heating up!

On November 1, KBS 2TV’s new romance drama “Last Summer” aired its highly-anticipated premiere. According to Nielsen Korea, the new series starring Lee Jae Wook and Choi Sung Eun kicked off on an average nationwide rating of 2.7 percent for its first episode.

Meanwhile, both tvN’s “Typhoon Family” and SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” earned their highest viewership ratings to date for a Saturday. “Typhoon Family” took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 8.2 percent, while “Would You Marry Me” rose to an average nationwide rating of 7.4 percent for the night.

JTBC’s new drama “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” scored an average nationwide rating of 3.2 percent for its third episode, while KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” remained the most-watched show of any kind to air on Saturday with a nationwide average of 13.6 percent.

