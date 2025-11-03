Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, November Week 1

Music
Nov 03, 2025
by edward1849

NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” holds on to the No. 1 spot. Congratulations to NMIXX!

Debuting at No. 2 is Hearts2Hearts’ “FOCUS,” the title track from their first mini album of the same name. “FOCUS” is a house genre-based song that expresses the message that all attention is drawn to Hearts2Hearts.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s “Hollywood Action” from their fifth mini album “The Action” debuts at No. 3. “Hollywood Action” is a song with witty lyrics set to a melody that highlights swing rhythms and lively brass sounds, creating the feeling of watching a movie.

Two more songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Moving up 29 spots to No. 6 is Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye,” a ballad that Hwasa took part in writing. The lyrics express the sincerity of breaking up while wishing happiness for the other.

Debuting at No. 8 is trot singer Lee Chan Won with his first top 10 hit “Maybe Today,” the title track from his second album “Brilliant.” The song was composed by renowned songwriter Cho Yeong Su, and the lyrics were penned by Roy Kim.

Singles Music Chart - November 2025, Week 1
  • 1 (–) Blue Valentine
    Image of Blue Valentine
    Album: Blue Valentine
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia
    • Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (new) FOCUS
    Image of FOCUS
    Album: FOCUS
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Wilson, Matosic, Whitmore, Collier
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 3 (new) Hollywood Action
    Image of Hollywood Action
    Album: The Action
    Artist/Band: BOYNEXTDOOR
    • Music: Pop Time, Zico, Kako, Woonhak
    • Lyrics: Zico, Kako, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, Woonhak
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 4 (–) JUMP
    Image of JUMP
    Album: JUMP
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    • Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 16 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (-3) Rich Man
    Image of Rich Man
    Album: Rich Man
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Tarpley, Kanner, Samama, Ryan Jhun
    • Lyrics: Le’mon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (+29) Good Goodbye
    Image of Good Goodbye
    Album: Good Goodbye
    Artist/Band: Hwasa
    • Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa
    • Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 35 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 6 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (-4) XOXZ
    Image of XOXZ
    Album: IVE SECRET
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: van Elsas, Warrington, Frost, Rosen, Carpenter
    • Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 8 (new) Maybe Today
    Image of Maybe Today
    Album: Brilliant
    Artist/Band: Lee Chan Won
    • Music: Cho Yeong Su
    • Lyrics: Roy Kim
    Genres: Folk
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 8 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (-4) FAMOUS
    Image of FAMOUS
    Album: FAMOUS
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: Jumpa, Valentina, Zikai, Norib, Dominsuk, Vince
    • Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Youngseo, TEDDY, Vince, Valentina, Zikai, Norib
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 19 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 10 (-3) GO!
    Image of GO!
    Album: COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon
    • Lyrics: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (+37) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
12 (-4) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER
13 (-7) body Dayoung
14 (-4) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
15 (+8) BURNING UP MEOVV
16 (-7) OVERDRIVE TWS
17 (-4) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
18 (-3) Drowning WOODZ
19 (new) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) LE SSERAFIM
20 (-6) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub
21 (-5) 빌려온 고양이 (Do the Dance) ILLIT
22 (-2) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
23 (new) Be I Hebi
24 (new) Turned Up BAE173
25 (-13) like JENNIE Jennie
26 (new) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
27 (-8) 바이, 썸머 (Bye, Summer) IU
28 (new) ICU Xdinary Heroes
29 (-5) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
30 (-5) toxic till the end Rosé
31 (-9) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
32 (new) Irony DKB
33 (-16) ME+YOU TWICE
34 (-16) Mamma Mia izna
35 (-7) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
36 (-4) Flower OVAN
37 (-3) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub
38 (-11) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
39 (-18) 꿈의 버스 (Dream Bus) DAY6
40 (-1) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam
41 (+3) 가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes) DK
42 (new) Close To You Kang Yuchan
43 (-17) Round&Round Bae Jin Young
44 (-14) MIRROR Baek Yerin
45 (-5) COLOR NCT WISH
46 (–) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin
47 (-16) 5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) (feat. Lay Bankz) CxM
48 (-5) ICONIK ZEROBASEONE
49 (-12) 흰수염고래 (Blue Whale) QWER
50 (-3) TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak) G-Dragon


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

aespa
ALLDAY PROJECT
BLACKPINK
BOYNEXTDOOR
CORTIS
Hearts2Hearts
Hwasa
IVE
Lee Chan Won
NMIXX
