Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, November Week 1

NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” holds on to the No. 1 spot. Congratulations to NMIXX!

Debuting at No. 2 is Hearts2Hearts’ “FOCUS,” the title track from their first mini album of the same name. “FOCUS” is a house genre-based song that expresses the message that all attention is drawn to Hearts2Hearts.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s “Hollywood Action” from their fifth mini album “The Action” debuts at No. 3. “Hollywood Action” is a song with witty lyrics set to a melody that highlights swing rhythms and lively brass sounds, creating the feeling of watching a movie.

Two more songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Moving up 29 spots to No. 6 is Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye,” a ballad that Hwasa took part in writing. The lyrics express the sincerity of breaking up while wishing happiness for the other.

Debuting at No. 8 is trot singer Lee Chan Won with his first top 10 hit “Maybe Today,” the title track from his second album “Brilliant.” The song was composed by renowned songwriter Cho Yeong Su, and the lyrics were penned by Roy Kim.

Singles Music Chart - November 2025, Week 1 1 (–) Blue Valentine Album: Blue Valentine Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (new) FOCUS Album: FOCUS Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Wilson, Matosic, Whitmore, Collier Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (new) Hollywood Action Album: The Action Artist/Band: BOYNEXTDOOR Music: Pop Time, Zico, Kako, Woonhak Lyrics: Zico, Kako, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, Woonhak Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

4 (–) JUMP Album: JUMP Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 16 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

5 (-3) Rich Man Album: Rich Man Artist/Band: aespa Music: Tarpley, Kanner, Samama, Ryan Jhun Lyrics: Le’mon Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (+29) Good Goodbye Album: Good Goodbye Artist/Band: Hwasa Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae Genres: Ballad Chart Info 35 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

7 (-4) XOXZ Album: SECRET IVE SECRET Artist/Band: IVE Music: van Elsas, Warrington, Frost, Rosen, Carpenter Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

8 (new) Maybe Today Album: Brilliant Artist/Band: Lee Chan Won Music: Cho Yeong Su Lyrics: Roy Kim Genres: Folk Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 8 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (-4) FAMOUS Album: FAMOUS Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: Jumpa, Valentina, Zikai, Norib, Dominsuk, Vince Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Youngseo, TEDDY, Vince, Valentina, Zikai, Norib Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 5 Previous rank 19 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (-3) GO! Album: COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon Lyrics: Goldstein, Supreme Boi, Martin, Hiss noise, James, Mortimer, Seonghyeon, Keonho, Juhoon Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (+37) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 12 (-4) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER 13 (-7) body Dayoung 14 (-4) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 15 (+8) BURNING UP MEOVV 16 (-7) OVERDRIVE TWS 17 (-4) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 18 (-3) Drowning WOODZ 19 (new) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) LE SSERAFIM 20 (-6) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub 21 (-5) 빌려온 고양이 (Do the Dance) ILLIT 22 (-2) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 23 (new) Be I Hebi 24 (new) Turned Up BAE173 25 (-13) like JENNIE Jennie 26 (new) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 27 (-8) 바이, 썸머 (Bye, Summer) IU 28 (new) ICU Xdinary Heroes 29 (-5) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 30 (-5) toxic till the end Rosé 31 (-9) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung 32 (new) Irony DKB 33 (-16) ME+YOU TWICE 34 (-16) Mamma Mia izna 35 (-7) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 36 (-4) Flower OVAN 37 (-3) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub 38 (-11) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho 39 (-18) 꿈의 버스 (Dream Bus) DAY6 40 (-1) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam 41 (+3) 가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes) DK 42 (new) Close To You Kang Yuchan 43 (-17) Round&Round Bae Jin Young 44 (-14) MIRROR Baek Yerin 45 (-5) COLOR NCT WISH 46 (–) 청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story) Lee Mujin 47 (-16) 5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) (feat. Lay Bankz) CxM 48 (-5) ICONIK ZEROBASEONE 49 (-12) 흰수염고래 (Blue Whale) QWER 50 (-3) TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak) G-Dragon





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%