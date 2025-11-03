Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, November Week 1
NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” holds on to the No. 1 spot. Congratulations to NMIXX!
Debuting at No. 2 is Hearts2Hearts’ “FOCUS,” the title track from their first mini album of the same name. “FOCUS” is a house genre-based song that expresses the message that all attention is drawn to Hearts2Hearts.
BOYNEXTDOOR’s “Hollywood Action” from their fifth mini album “The Action” debuts at No. 3. “Hollywood Action” is a song with witty lyrics set to a melody that highlights swing rhythms and lively brass sounds, creating the feeling of watching a movie.
Two more songs newly entered the top 10 this week.
Moving up 29 spots to No. 6 is Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye,” a ballad that Hwasa took part in writing. The lyrics express the sincerity of breaking up while wishing happiness for the other.
Debuting at No. 8 is trot singer Lee Chan Won with his first top 10 hit “Maybe Today,” the title track from his second album “Brilliant.” The song was composed by renowned songwriter Cho Yeong Su, and the lyrics were penned by Roy Kim.
1 (–) Blue Valentine
2 (new) FOCUS
3 (new) Hollywood Action
4 (–) JUMP
5 (-3) Rich Man
6 (+29) Good Goodbye
7 (-4) XOXZ
8 (new) Maybe Today
9 (-4) FAMOUS
10 (-3) GO!
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (+37)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|12 (-4)
|WE GO UP
|BABYMONSTER
|13 (-7)
|body
|Dayoung
|14 (-4)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|15 (+8)
|BURNING UP
|MEOVV
|16 (-7)
|OVERDRIVE
|TWS
|17 (-4)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|18 (-3)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|19 (new)
|SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
|LE SSERAFIM
|20 (-6)
|시작의 아이 (Starting With You)
|Maktub
|21 (-5)
|빌려온 고양이 (Do the Dance)
|ILLIT
|22 (-2)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|23 (new)
|Be I
|Hebi
|24 (new)
|Turned Up
|BAE173
|25 (-13)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|26 (new)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|27 (-8)
|바이, 썸머 (Bye, Summer)
|IU
|28 (new)
|ICU
|Xdinary Heroes
|29 (-5)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|30 (-5)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|31 (-9)
|운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025))
|Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
|32 (new)
|Irony
|DKB
|33 (-16)
|ME+YOU
|TWICE
|34 (-16)
|Mamma Mia
|izna
|35 (-7)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|36 (-4)
|Flower
|OVAN
|37 (-3)
|한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again)
|Lee Changsub
|38 (-11)
|MY LOVE (2025)
|Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
|39 (-18)
|꿈의 버스 (Dream Bus)
|DAY6
|40 (-1)
|나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly)
|Hwang Karam
|41 (+3)
|가만히 눈을 감고 (Close your eyes)
|DK
|42 (new)
|Close To You
|Kang Yuchan
|43 (-17)
|Round&Round
|Bae Jin Young
|44 (-14)
|MIRROR
|Baek Yerin
|45 (-5)
|COLOR
|NCT WISH
|46 (–)
|청춘만화 (Coming Of Age Story)
|Lee Mujin
|47 (-16)
|5, 4, 3 (Pretty woman) (feat. Lay Bankz)
|CxM
|48 (-5)
|ICONIK
|ZEROBASEONE
|49 (-12)
|흰수염고래 (Blue Whale)
|QWER
|50 (-3)
|TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)
|G-Dragon
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%