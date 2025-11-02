Lee Jae Wook Gets Into A Heated Confrontation With Choi Sung Eun's Ex-Boyfriend In 'Last Summer'

Get ready for sparks to fly on the next episode of “Last Summer”!

KBS 2TV’s “Last Summer” is a new romance drama about a pair of childhood friends who discover the long-buried truth about their first love. Lee Jae Wook stars as Baek Do Ha, a talented architect, while Choi Sung Eun will play Song Ha Gyeong, a civil servant who longs to escape her hometown.

Spoilers

On the first episode of “Last Summer,” Baek Do Ha returned to his hometown of Patan and met Song Ha Gyeong again for the first time in two years. Ha Gyeong, who was none too pleased about Do Ha’s return, grew increasingly furious at him as he repeatedly threw a wrench in her plans, attempting to foil everything from her sale of the “peanut house” to her ambitious wall demolition project.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, a tense confrontation unfolds when Ha Gyeong’s ex-boyfriend Jeon Nam Jin (Ahn Chang Hwan) shows up at the peanut house. Do Ha is unable to hide his discomfort at having to face the ex-boyfriend of the person he still has feelings for, while Ha Gyeong is visibly taken aback when Nam Jin stubbornly insists on entering the house.

Angered by Nam Jin’s behavior, Do Ha roughly grabs him by the shoulder, leading to a fierce conflict between the two men. As things get increasingly heated, Nam Jin, who refuses to back down, ultimately makes a shocking statement that catches both Do Ha and Ha Gyeong off guard—and which also makes Do Ha boil over with rage.

To find out what Nam Jin has to say, catch the second episode of “Last Summer” on November 2 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

