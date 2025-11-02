'Typhoon Family' And Lee Junho Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

tvN’s “Typhoon Family” swept the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the first time since its premiere, “Typhoon Family” rose to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Typhoon Family” top this week’s list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but star 2PM’s Lee Junho also climbed to No. 1 on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members. Meanwhile, his co-star Kim Min Ha entered the list at No. 4.

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” took No. 2 on this week’s drama list, while stars Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min jumped to No. 3 and No. 5 respectively on the actor list.

Meanwhile, ENA’s “Ms. Incognito” ranked No. 3 on the drama list this week.

In its first week on air, JTBC’s new webtoon adaptation “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” debuted at No. 4 on the drama list, with star Ryu Seung Ryong entering the actor list at No. 10.

MBC’s “To the Moon” came in at No. 5 on the drama list, and its three leading ladies all held steady in the top 10 on the actor list: Lee Sun Bin rose to No. 2, followed by Ra Mi Ran at No. 6 and Jo Aram at No. 7.

tvN’s “Shin’s Project” made this week’s drama list at No. 6, while KBS 2TV’s “Walking on Thin Ice” took No. 7 in its final week on air.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

tvN “Typhoon Family” SBS “Would You Marry Me” ENA “Ms. Incognito” JTBC “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” MBC “To the Moon” tvN “Shin’s Project” KBS2 “Walking on Thin Ice” KBS2 “Our Golden Days” KBS2 “A Graceful Liar” MBN “First Lady”

While the drama list only includes series airing on broadcast television, the integrated actor list also includes cast members from OTT shows—and “Genie, Make a Wish” stars Suzy and Kim Woo Bin made this week’s list at No. 8 and No. 9 respectively.

Lee Junho (“Typhoon Family”) Lee Sun Bin (“To the Moon”) Choi Woo Shik (“Would You Marry Me”) Kim Min Ha (“Typhoon Family”) Jung So Min (“Would You Marry Me”) Ra Mi Ran (“To the Moon”) Jo Aram (“To the Moon”) Suzy (“Genie, Make a Wish”) Kim Woo Bin (“Genie, Make a Wish”) Ryu Seung Ryong (“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”)

