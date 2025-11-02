NEXZ Achieves Their Highest 1st-Week Sales Yet With 'Beat-Boxer'

NEXZ Achieves Their Highest 1st-Week Sales Yet With "Beat-Boxer"

Music
Nov 02, 2025
by E Cha

NEXZ has set a personal record with their latest release!

Last week, the rookie boy group from JYP Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment Japan made their comeback with the new mini album “Beat-Boxer” and its catchy title track of the same name.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “Beat-Boxer” sold an impressive total of 338,916 copies in the first week of its release (October 27 to November 2)—easily breaking NEXZ’s previous first-week sales record of 239,443 set by their last mini album “O-RLY?” earlier this year.

Congratulations to NEXZ!

Watch NEXZ’s comeback performance on the latest episode of “Inkigayo” below:

Watch Now

NEXZ

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read