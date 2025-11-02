'Typhoon Family' Heads Into 2nd Half On Its Highest Ratings Yet

Viewership ratings for tvN’s “Typhoon Family” are inching towards the double digits!

On November 2, “Typhoon Family” wrapped up the first half of its run on its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the drama took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 9.1 percent, marking a new personal record for the show.

KBS 2TV’s new romance drama “Last Summer” scored an average nationwide rating of 2.2 percent for its second episode, while JTBC’s “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” earned a nationwide average of 3.4 percent for its fourth episode.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” continued its reign as the most-watched program of the entire weekend with an average nationwide rating of 14.8 percent.

Source (1) (2)