Yeo Jin Goo Announces Enlistment Date And Details

Actor Yeo Jin Goo has been selected for Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KATUSA) and will enlist this December!

On November 3, Yeo Jin Goo’s representative released a statement, announcing, “Yeo Jin Goo has been selected for KATUSA and will serve for approximately 18 months starting December 15.”

Read the full statement below:

Hello, we would like to inform you regarding actor Yeo Jin Goo’s military service. Actor Yeo Jin Goo has been selected for KATUSA (Korean Augmentation to the United States Army) and will be serving for approximately 18 months starting Monday, December 15. As the enlistment ceremony at the training center is an occasion attended by many service members and their families, we will not be disclosing the specific location or time. We respectfully ask that you refrain from visiting the site on the day. We are always grateful for the interest you show toward actor Yeo Jin Goo. We ask for your unwavering support and encouragement until the day he returns in good health and with more maturity after completing his mandatory military duty. Thank you.

Previously in October, Yeo Jin Goo personally announced news of his upcoming enlistment by handing out a handwritten letter to fans during his 20th debut anniversary Asia fan meeting tour “Blank Space.”

Wishing Yeo Jin Goo a healthy and safe service!

Watch Yeo Jin Goo in “Hotel Del Luna”:

Watch Now

Source (1)