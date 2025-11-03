Yim Si Wan Signs With THEBLACKLABEL + Poses For New Profile Photos

Yim Si Wan has found a new agency to call home!

On November 3, THEBLACKLABEL welcomed Yim Si Wan as the newest member of their agency. They shared:

Hello.

This is THEBLACKLABEL. We want to inform you that we signed an exclusive contract with actor Yim Si Wan. We are happy and excited to join hands with Yim Si Wan, who has showcased exceptional acting skills and ability to embody characters across various genres. THEBLACKLABEL will spare no effort in supporting Yim Si Wan so that he can fully demonstrate both the expertise he has accumulated over the years as well as the vast potential he still holds. We ask for your continued interest and affection for actor Yim Si Wan, who will soar higher and farther. Thank you.

Along with the announcement, THEBLACKLABEL shared dashing new profile photos of the actor.

Yim Si Wan debuted in 2010 as a member of ZE:A, and in addition to his extensive acting career, he is gearing up to release a solo album with SM Entertainment’s music label SMArt. Currently, THEBLACKLABEL is home to BIGBANG’s Taeyang, Park Bo Gum, Lee Jong Won, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Jeon Somi, MEOVV, ALLDAY PROJECT, and more.

Wishing the best for Yim Si Wan in his next chapter!

