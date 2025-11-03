Lee Yi Kyung's Agency Shares Updates On Legal Action Against Malicious Posts

Actor Lee Yi Kyung’s agency has issued a new statement and warning regarding legal action against malicious rumors and the spread of false information.

On November 3, the actor’s agency Sangyoung ENT released the following statement:

Hello, this is Sangyoung ENT. First, we express our deep regret regarding the false information and defamation concerning our actor Lee Yi Kyung that have recently spread online. Through our legal representative, we completed the submission of evidence and filed criminal complaints with the Seoul Gangnam Police Station against the authors and distributors of the related posts on charges of spreading false information and defamation. We clearly state that we have not pursued and will not pursue any attempts at settlement or discussions of compensation in connection with this matter in any form. We will also continue to monitor acts such as writing malicious posts that damage our artist’s character and reputation, and we will proceed with legal action without leniency. We are acutely aware that this is a time when one must protect oneself from fabricated information and distorted facts. We will do our utmost to prevent harm caused by baseless speculation and false content, and to safeguard our artist’s rights and honor. Thank you.

Earlier in October, an individual identified as “A” posted on their personal social media accounts, declaring that they would “expose the real Lee Yi Kyung,” and uploaded what appeared to be privately exchanged chat logs and photos containing inappropriate conversations—sparking controversy. However, after Lee Yi Kyung’s agency released an official statement, the person issued an apology, saying, “I started the post as a joke and didn’t expect it to get this much attention,” and deleted all previously uploaded posts. As rumors about Lee Yi Kyung continued to circulate afterward, his agency decided to take firm legal action.

