Watch: Ji Chang Wook Transforms From Victim To Hunter In His Revenge Against Doh Kyung Soo In “The Manipulated”

Disney+’s upcoming thriller “The Manipulated” has dropped an action-packed highlight teaser!

“The Manipulated” follows Tae Joong (Ji Chang Wook), an ordinary man whose life is turned upside down when he is wrongfully imprisoned for a heinous crime. Upon discovering that everything was orchestrated by Yo Han (Doh Kyung Soo), he sets out on a journey of revenge.

The newly unveiled poster captures the five key players: Tae Joong, Yo Han, Yo Han’s VIP client Do Kyung (Lee Kwang Soo), and Noh Yong Sik (Kim Jong Soo) with his daughter Noh Eun Bi (Jo Yoon Soo), who become Tae Joong’s most trusted allies. The tagline—“I’ll finish the game you started”—perfectly encapsulates Tae Joong’s burning resolve to destroy the man who ruined his life.

The teaser opens with Do Kyung calling Yo Han, murmuring, “She’s not breathing,” implying he’s just committed a crime. Unfazed, Yo Han, the cold and calculating head of a private security firm for the elite, replies, “You made the right call. I’ll make it as if nothing ever happened.” Moments later, he commands his team, “Let’s begin sculpting”—a chilling metaphor for the way they fabricate and control reality.

He then finds his perfect target: Tae Joong, an unsuspecting bystander who becomes the perfect scapegoat. Framed and thrown into prison, Tae Joong endures brutal beatings at the hands of Yo Han’s men. But instead of breaking, he begins to fight back—training his body and sharpening his mind for revenge.

With only Yong Sik and Eun Bi to rely on, Tae Joong hunts down Yo Han’s network one by one, drawing Yo Han’s attention. Watching from the shadows, Yo Han smirks, “So you were looking for me, huh?”—his amusement only deepening the menace.

As the chase escalates, cracks begin to show in Yo Han’s empire. “The sculpture has been broken. We need cleanup,” one of his subordinates warns.

However, Yo Han responds with a chilling line: “Have you finally realized it now? The knife you’re holding—who do you think it hurts?” As Eun Bi’s desperate voice cries out, “Dad…!” hinting that Yong Sik may pay the ultimate price.

The trailer closes with Tae Joong’s vow echoing through the chaos: “I told you—I’ll kill you no matter what. Just wait. I’ll find you, and you’ll pay the price.”

Watch the gripping teaser below!

“The Manipulated” will premiere with its first four episodes on November 5, followed by two new episodes each week for a total of 12 episodes.

