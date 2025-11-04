Choo Young Woo Joins Kim So Hyun In Talks For New Romance Drama

Choo Young Woo may be joining Kim So Hyun in a new drama!

On November 4, STAR NEWS reported that Choo Young Woo will be starring in the new ENA drama “Romance Expert” (literal title).

In response to the report, Choo Young Woo’s agency J,WIDE-COMPANY shared, “Choo Young Woo received an offer to star in ENA’s new drama ‘Romance Expert,'” adding, “He is positively reviewing [the project].”

A new project by director Ahn Pan Seok who helmed the popular romance dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon,” “Romance Expert” is a new drama that depicts the romance between a man who once was a swimmer but lost his left leg to illness and a woman who, after losing her way as a medical resident, finds a new path as a graduate student.

Choo Young Woo is in talks to play Park Min Jae, who lost his goal in life after losing his left leg to osteosarcoma. At the end of the road, he comes across robotics, and after four years of attempts, he is accepted to the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Seoul National University. Although he pretends to be nonchalant on the outside, he fears getting hurt, and he’s a simple character who has “dating” on his bucket list.

Previously, it was reported that Kim So Hyun is in talks to play the role of Im Yoo Jin, the female lead.

Stay tuned for updates!

