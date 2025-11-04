Hwang Bo Reum Byeol Transforms Into A Brilliant Engineering Student In Upcoming Drama “LOVE.exe”

Upcoming drama “LOVE.exe” has shared its first glimpse of Hwang Bo Reum Byeol’s character!

“LOVE.exe” is a romantic comedy that tells the chaotic love story of Kang Min Hak (Kim Yo Han), an influencer and model who boasts over 1 million followers, and Ju Yeon San (Hwang Bo Reum Byeol), an engineering student who excels academically but struggles with romance.

Hwang Bo Reum Byeol takes on the role of Ju Yeon San, the top student in the Computer Engineering department and a former child quiz champion. Brilliant and quick at solving problems like a true engineering student, Yeon San has one fatal flaw: if there’s even a single error, her entire “system” crashes. A total nerd who spends all her time with computers, she has zero experience in love—until she unexpectedly becomes entangled with Kang Min Hak, sparking a romance that rewrites her “love algorithm.”

In the newly released photos, Ju Yeon San exudes the aura of an engineering student. Her natural styling and horn-rimmed glasses amplify her nerdy charm. She is captured with a sharp, calculating gaze, as if she’s analyzing something.

Hwang Bo Reum Byeol shared that she found the script unique upon first reading it, adding, “Director Yoon Sung Ho’s unpredictable sense of humor perfectly matched my taste.” She continued, “There isn’t a single ordinary character in the story. Each character has such a distinct personality that following anyone’s story would be entertaining.”

Describing her character, the actress explained, “Like her name ‘Yeon San’ (which means arithmetic), she’s someone who tries to solve every problem in life with formulas. She prioritizes logic over emotion, but after meeting Kang Min Hak, she experiences an unexpected variable.”

She added, “Since she’s an engineering student who spends most of her time in front of a computer, I thought her posture and habits should naturally reflect her character. While acting, I tried to capture small details that make her feel more authentic, such as maintaining a slightly hunched posture.”

“LOVE.exe” premieres on November 13. Watch a teaser here!

Also watch Kim Yo Han and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol in “School 2021” on Viki:

