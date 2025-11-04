Hahm Eun Jung Unveils Stunning Wedding Pictorial

Actress Hahm Eun Jung has dropped beautiful wedding photos ahead of her wedding!

On November 4, Hahm Eun Jung posted several wedding photos and a video on her Instagram, accompanied by a bouquet emoji. In the photos, she exudes elegance in a nude-toned dress and a pure white gown.

Another photo shows the groom-to-be slipping a wedding ring onto Hahm Eun Jung’s ring finger.

Hahm Eun Jung will tie the knot with director Kim Byung Woo—known for the films “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” and “The Terror Live”—on November 30 at a hotel in Seoul. The two met through a gathering of acquaintances, grew closer as a couple, and are now set to marry.

Check out more stunning photos of Hahm Eun Jung below!

Once again, congratulations to Hahm Eun Jung and Kim Byung Woo!

