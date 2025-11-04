Lee Jung Jae Flashes His Celebrity Smile As Lim Ji Yeon Looks On Unimpressed In “Nice To Not Meet You”

Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon’s fateful reunion heats up in “Nice to Not Meet You”!

“Nice to Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jeong Sin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

Spoilers

Previously, Korea’s top star Hyeon Jun experienced a chaotic first encounter with Jeong Sin, followed by another explosive meeting on an awards show red carpet. A misunderstanding there led to a humiliating on-air wardrobe mishap, leaving the nation—and Jeong Sin—witnessing Hyeon Jun’s most embarrassing moment yet.

The newly released stills hint at another unpredictable encounter, this time at the airport. Returning from an overseas schedule, Hyeon Jun and CEO Hwang (Choi Gwi Hwa) are stopped in their tracks by a noisy commotion.

The next still shows Jeong Sin standing in shock with her jacket sleeve torn, a hint of the chaos she’s just endured. Soon after, she’s seen stepping in to protect Lee Jae Hyung (Kim Ji Hun), her future boss, her resolute expression sharply contrasting Jae Hyung’s amused smile. As Jeong Sin dives into her first on-site assignment as an entertainment reporter, curiosity builds over what headlines her debut will spark.

Meanwhile, sparks continue to fly between the actor and the reporter when Hyeon Jun visits a police station for a charity event. Flashing his signature smile and sending finger hearts to fans, he embodies the perfect celebrity image—while Jeong Sin looks on, unimpressed. Their clashing worlds and biting tension set the stage for Round 2 of their fiery rivalry.

The second episode of “Nice to Not Meet You” airs on November 4 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

