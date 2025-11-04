Jun Ji Hyun Turns Down Offer To Star In Korean Remake Of 'Americans'

Actress Jun Ji Hyun has turned down the offer to star in the upcoming spy drama “Koreans” (working title).

On October 4, Jun Ji Hyun’s agency PEACHY Company stated, “‘Koreans’ was one of the projects she was reviewing, and we ultimately decided not to proceed.”

Directed by Ahn Gil Ho of “The Glory,” “Koreans” will be a remake of the popular American series “The Americans.” While the original unfolded during the Cold War of the 1980s, the remake will reimagine the story within the turbulent era of Korea’s military dictatorship. Lee Byung Hun is currently in talks to star in the drama as the male lead.

Jun Ji Hyun previously worked with Lee Byung Hun in the 1999 film “Happy Together.” Anticipation had grown for their reunion, but with Jun Ji Hyun turning down the offer, it will not come to pass.

Watch Jun Ji Hyun in “My Love from the Star”:

Watch Now

Source (1)