BOYNEXTDOOR Enters Top 40 Of Billboard 200 + Tops World Albums And Emerging Artists Charts With 'The Action'

BOYNEXTDOOR’s latest release is officially a top 40 hit in the United States!

For the week ending on November 8, BOYNEXTDOOR’s new mini album “The Action” debuted at No. 40 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

“The Action” is BOYNEXTDOOR’s second album to enter the top 40 of the Billboard 200—after their 2024 mini album “19.99”—and their fifth consecutive entry, meaning that they have managed to chart all of their eligible albums to date.

“The Action” also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart this week, making it their second album to top the chart (after “19.99”). Additionally, “The Action” debuted at No. 5 on Billboard’s Independent Albums chart, No. 6 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, and No. 7 on the Top Album Sales chart—meaning it was the seventh best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Meanwhile, BOYNEXTDOOR re-entered Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart at No. 1 and the Artist 100 at No. 25 this week.

Congratulations to BOYNEXTDOOR!