Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, And More Are Ready To Hit The Road For Revenge In “Taxi Driver 3” Poster

Season 3 of “Taxi Driver” has unveiled a new poster!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

The poster highlights the powerful presence of Kim Do Gi’s (Lee Je Hoon) signature ride “Taxi 5283,” marking its highly anticipated return after two years. The taxi’s headlights shine as it waits atop the underground garage elevator for dispatch.

The five members of the Rainbow Taxi team—Kim Do Gi, CEO Jang (Kim Eui Sung), Ahn Go Eun (Pyo Ye Jin), Choi Kyung Goo (Jang Hyuk Jin), and Park Jin Uhn (Bae Yoo Ram)—appear fully prepared for dispatch inside the lit underground hideout.

In a frustrating reality that still needs heroes, the sight of the members signals the reassuring return of steadfast allies. Standing with the light at their backs, they exude powerful aura that builds anticipation for their comeback.

“Taxi Driver 3” will premiere on November 21 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, binge-watch the first season of “Taxi Driver”:

Watch Now

And refresh your memory by watching “Taxi Driver 2” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)