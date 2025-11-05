'Ms. Incognito' Finale Achieves Highest Rating For Any ENA Monday-Tuesday Drama In 2025

ENA’s “Ms. Incognito” has concluded with a bang!

According to Nielsen Korea, the November 4 finale of Jeon Yeo Been’s “Ms. Incognito” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 7.1 percent. Not only is this the drama’s personal best score and a boost from it’s previous episode’s score of 6.3 percent, but it is also the highest ENA Monday-Tuesday drama viewership of 2025 as well as the second highest viewership ratings of any drama in ENA history following “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.”

Meanwhile, tvN’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Nice to Not Meet You” starring Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.8 percent, seeing a slight dip from the previous episode’s premiere rating of 5.5 percent.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Ms. Incognito”!

