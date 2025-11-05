BTS’s Jimin And Jungkook Travel Across Switzerland And Vietnam In Second Season Of “Are You Sure?!”

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook are embarking on their second friendship trip!

On November 5, Disney+ confirmed the premiere date of Season 2 of its original series “Are You Sure?!” featuring BTS’s Jimin and Jungkook and also released new stills from the show.

The first season of “Are You Sure?!” followed the two members’ impromptu vacation before their military enlistment as they created unforgettable memories together. The upcoming second season will capture Jimin and Jungkook’s spontaneous trip right after their military discharge—a fun and heartwarming 12-day journey through Switzerland and Da Nang, Vietnam, spread across eight episodes.

The newly released stills highlight destinations in Switzerland and Da Nang, Vietnam, visited by Jimin and Jungkook, along with playful icons that signal the start of another special journey for the duo.

Notably, this post-discharge trip includes glimpses of their candid and natural daily moments, captured by the production team.

Episodes 1 and 2 of “Are You Sure?!” Season 2 will be released on December 3 followed by two new episodes released every Wednesday thereafter, for a total of eight episodes.

