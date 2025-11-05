Lee Jae Wook Perfectly Embodies A Genius Architect Torn Between Love And Longing In “Last Summer”

Lee Jae Wook is earning praise for his seamless transformation into a genius architect in his latest drama “Last Summer.”

“Last Summer” is a new romance drama about a pair of childhood friends who discover the long-buried truth about their first love. Lee Jae Wook stars as Baek Do Ha, a talented architect, while Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Gyeong, a civil servant who longs to escape her hometown.

In the latest episode, Baek Do Ha returns to Patan Village for the first time in two years, where he reunites with his childhood friend Ha Gyeong after 17 years.

Lee Jae Wook captivated viewers with his delicate portrayal of Do Ha’s complex emotions—from his playful, love-hate chemistry with Ha Gyeong to the quiet blend of longing and affection that defines their relationship.

He also exuded the refined charm of an architect educated abroad—professional, composed, and effortlessly sophisticated. With his subtle shifts in tone and expression that mirror Do Ha’s inner turmoil, Lee Jae Wook brought depth and authenticity to the role, setting a strong foundation for the story’s development.

“Last Summer” airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 p.m. KST.

