Im Se Mi And Ayaka Miyoshi Confirmed To Star In 'Tazza 4'

Im Se Mi and Japanese actress Ayaka Miyoshi have been confirmed as the female leads of the upcoming film “Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub” (tentative title)!

On November 4, distributor CJ ENM announced that the two actresses will be joining the next installment of the hit “Tazza” series.

Returning with a new chapter after six years, “Tazza 4” is set in the early 2000s and follows two high school best friends, Jang Tae Young (Byun Yo Han) and Park Tae Young (Roh Jae Won), who enter KAIST together. When Jang Tae Young’s life crumbles after Park Tae Young’s betrayal, he turns to gambling to exact revenge, setting the stage for a fierce battle between the former best friends.

Im Se Mi will star as Jang Tae Hee, Jang Tae Young’s older sister and the pivotal figure who sparks the fateful rivalry between the two men. Ayaka Miyoshi will play Kaneko, a character who aids Tae Young in his revenge.

“Tazza 4” is currently in production and slated for release next year. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Im Se Mi in “My Dearest Nemesis” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)