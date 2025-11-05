KARA’s Hur Youngji, ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha, PENTAGON’s Hui, And HYNN To Star In New Music Variety Show

A new cross-cultural music variety show is on the way!

“Change Street” is a Korea–Japan joint project celebrating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The program aims to showcase the rich cultural diversity and musical identity of both nations while fostering genuine connection through music.

The show will feature top artists from both countries as they step into each other’s worlds—busking on unfamiliar streets, exploring local culture, and sharing their experiences through intimate studio talks.

On November 5, ENA unveiled the first artist lineup: KARA’s Hur Youngji, ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha, PENTAGON’s Hui, and HYNN.

“Change Street” will premiere this December, with more artists, MCs, and panelists to be revealed soon. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch ASTRO’s film “STARGAZER: ASTROscope” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)