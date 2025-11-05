Watch: TVXQ's Yunho Showcases His Powerful Dance Moves In Artistic Comeback MV

TVXQ’s Yunho is here with new music!

On November 5 at 6 p.m. KST, Yunho unveiled his first full-length album “I-KNOW” along with the music video for “Stretch,” one of his double title tracks.

“Stretch” is a pop song with powerful electronic sounds, creating a unique sense of tension. It makes a pair with “Body Language,” the other title track about the feelings regarding dance and the stage.

Check out the music video below!