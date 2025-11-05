Eum Moon Suk Is Lee Kwang Soo’s Loyal Manager On A Chaotic Search For The Lost Star In “Love Barista”

The upcoming film “Love Barista” has unveiled new stills of Eum Moon Suk!

“Love Barista” follows Kang Jun Woo (Lee Kwang Soo), Asia’s biggest star who finds himself stranded in Vietnam without his manager, passport, or even a single penny.

Eum Moon Suk plays Jung Han Cheol, Kang Jun Woo’s loyal best friend and manager. Having stood by Jun Woo since his rookie days, Han Cheol is a steadfast supporter who often bickers with Jun Woo on the surface but genuinely cares for him like family.

The newly released stills capture Han Cheol in a frenzy as he scours the unfamiliar streets of Vietnam in search of the missing superstar. His desperate quest promises a whirlwind of unexpected mishaps and challenges—from frustration over losing contact with Jun Woo to his unwavering resolve to bring him back. Through his lively and heartfelt performance, Eum Moon Suk conveys the full range of Han Cheol’s emotions, adding energy and heart to the film.

“Love Barista” will hit theaters across Korea on November 19. Watch the film’s latest teaser here!

