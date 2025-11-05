November Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety shows!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, interaction, media coverage, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 50 popular variety programs, using big data collected from October 2 to November 2.

“Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”) held onto its spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,890,742, marking a 13.60 percent increase in its score since October. High-ranking phrases in the show’s keyword analysis included “Jun Hyun Moo,” “running,” and “sports day,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “compete,” “relate,” and “appear.” The program’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 90.12 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, “How Do You Play?” maintained its position at second place with a brand reputation index of 4,813,574.

“You Quiz on the Block” rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 4,350,413, marking a 3.55 percent increase in its score since last month.

“Running Man” came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,229,821 for November.

Finally, “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator” shot to fifth place after seeing a whopping 209.45 percent rise in its brand reputation index, bringing its score to 3,969,077.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

