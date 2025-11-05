Watch: Lee Je Hoon And 'Taxi Driver 3' Squad Reunite On Set In Making-Of Video

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” has shared a glimpse behind the scenes of its poster shoot!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law. Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Sung, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram will all be returning to reprise their roles in the show’s upcoming third season.

The newly released making-of video begins with Lee Je Hoon happily greeting viewers before noting that Rainbow Taxi’s underground lair is still exactly the same. “Nothing has changed,” says the actor. “Because it’s a place that feels like a hometown to me, I feel really comfortable and happy even though today’s our first on-set shoot. It somehow feels like a place that will always exist.”

Kim Eui Sung remarks, “Coming back here again, I feel deeply moved. Meeting all of our old family members and working together again, I feel so happy, and I’m filled with determination to work hard and create a great drama.”

Pyo Ye Jin chimes in, “Today was our first day filming on set, and it felt like I’d gone back two years in time. Everything is exactly the way it was before, though it also feels slightly improved at the same time. Since we’ve filmed so much on this underground set in the past, I think everyone was able to film very comfortably and naturally today.”

Jang Hyuk Jin comments, “Meeting everyone again after two years, I was so happy to see everyone. I also missed this maintenance area set so much. Coming back here again after a long time, I feel excited.”

Bae Yoo Ram adds, “Filming here at the underground set again, I’m reminded a lot of the past, and I’m also really looking forward to finding out how Season 3 will proceed. I’m having so much fun filming right now.”

The five actors are then shown posing together for their group poster, after which Pyo Ye Jin expresses satisfaction at how the drama’s main poster turned out. Finally, the video ends with the cast asking viewers to look forward to the long-awaited third season.

Check out the full video below!

“Taxi Driver 3” premieres on November 21 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, binge-watch the first season of “Taxi Driver” here:

Watch Now

Or refresh your memory by watching “Taxi Driver 2” below!

Watch Now